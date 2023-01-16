MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey starts her second full term after taking the Oath of Office on the State Capitol steps Monday morning.

More News from WRBL

In her speech, she shared a vision for the state that has better schools, broadband access and fewer business regulations.

The newly sworn in 54th Governor laid out ambitious goals for education, calling it her number one focus.

“By the end of my term, Alabama will rank in the top 30 states for the first time in our history in reading and math,” Ivey said.

Currently, the state’s fourth graders are 39th in reading and 40th in math. Ivey says she’ll sign an executive order this week to establish the Alabama Commission on Teaching and Learning.

“This group of folks will have boots on the ground to help advise us on big changes we can make to recruit, retain and prepare the teacher of tomorrow,” Ivey said.

Ivey also touted economic successes her first term — citing record low unemployment and more than $40 billion in business investments. She says she aims to cut business regulations 25% over the next two years.

“The bottom line is we want government that better serves the people of Alabama,” Ivey said.

Ivey also highlighted efforts to expand broadband– an initiative Rep. David Standridge supports. He chairs the House Rural Caucus.

“It is just so necessary, from our education to our health care to business and economic development, so that is something that we’re going to focus on,” Standridge (R- Hayden) said.

Rep. Kelvin Lawrence says he agrees with the goals the governor outlined. One thing he wishes she addressed was health care access.

“Hopefully we can talk to her about that during the legislative process so hopefully we can continue to make sure we provide that health care for people,” Lawrence (D- Hayneville) said.

Following Ivey’s remarks, a parade weaved through downtown to wrap up the afternoon’s festivities and celebrate a new day in state government.

In addition to the Governor, all constitutional office holders were sworn in. Among them, new officials include Secretary of State Wes Allen and State Auditor Andrew Sorrell.