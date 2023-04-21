ALABAMA (WRBL) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released a statement concerning a pre-K educator book containing information referred to as “woke agenda” by the administration.

Officials say last week, an educational book with “content that is simply not in line with what the Ivey Administration or the people of Alabama stand for or believe” was brought to the administration’s attention.

Upon further review, officials confirmed the book containing LGBTQIA+-related concepts and information regarding the idea of structural racism was being distributed in Alabama. The book was then disavowed and discontinued.

The administration states Governor Ivey made the decision to have a “change in leadership” with the acceptation of ADECE Secretary Barbara Cooper’s resignation. During Cooper’s tenure, officials say she put an increased focus on students in lower-performing areas while also being a champion for Alabama’s computer science education.

Gov. Kay Ivey released the following statement on the situation:

“The education of Alabama’s children is my top priority as governor, and there is absolutely no room to distract or take away from this mission. Let me be crystal clear: Woke concepts that have zero to do with a proper education and that are divisive at the core have no place in Alabama classrooms at any age level, let alone with our youngest learners. We want our children to be focused on the fundamentals, such as reading and math.

Alabama’s First Class Pre-K is the best in the country, and those children are at too critical of a juncture in their educational journeys and development to get it wrong. I remain confident in the wonderful teachers we have in pre-K classrooms around our state and in the necessity of our children receiving a strong start to their educational journeys in our First Class Pre-K program. I thank Dr. Cooper for her service, but I believe it is best we continue this historically strong program on its forward trajectory under new leadership.”

– Governor Kay Ivey

Dr. Jane Hume will severe as interim secretary for the time being.

The administration provided this additional information on the content of the book:

“For added context on some of the governor’s concern that this resource book contained a woke agenda, the book invokes ideas for teachers that there are ‘larger systemic forces that perpetuate systems of White privilege’ or that ‘the United States is built on systemic and structural racism.’ Also included for four-year-olds to learn is that ‘LGBTQIA+ need to hear and see messages that promote equality, dignity and worth.’ The glossary includes equally disturbing concepts that the Ivey Administration and the people of Alabama in no way, shape or form believe should be used to influence school children, let alone four-year-olds.“

– Office of Governor Kay Ivey