Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama National Guard ready if U.S.-Iran conflict escalates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) –– As tensions escalate in the Middle East following an Iranian missile attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq, Gov. Kay Ivey said she is keeping Alabama military personnel in her prayers.

During brief statements with the press Wednesday, Ivey said that as of now, the Alabama National Guard hasn’t been called up by the Pentagon, but that it is always ready.

“We are all concerned for a our military men and women who are serving over there from Alabama, and we certainly want to keep them and their family in our prayers. We also pray for the president and the national leaders that are dealing with this very difficult issue, prayers will help at this point in time from all of us,” Ivey said.

6:11 a.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Shortly after Iran initiated missile strikes against military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops, several Alabama lawmakers took to social media or appeared on national television to weigh in.

The missile strikes that took place Tuesday were in response to the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week. According to the Pentagon, the Al Asad and Erbil military bases in Iraq were targeted.

On Twitter, Rep. Robert Aderholt (R) posted: “Our prayers are with the President, his national security team, and our brave men and women in uniform.”

Our prayers are with the President, his national security team, and our brave men and women in uniform. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) January 8, 2020

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R) posted a similar message: “Please join me tonight in praying for our troops abroad, our President and our country.”

Tonight we pray for our troops, our allies, our President, and our country. 🇺🇸 — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) January 8, 2020

Both representatives had called Soleimani a “terrorist” in previous posts.

Rep. Terri Sewell (D) also posted the following: “My prayers are with our troops and their families tonight, as reports show Iran launched attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq. Let’s also pray for cooler heads to prevail and that our leaders choose to deescalate this situation with Iran.”

My prayers are with our troops and their families tonight, as reports show Iran launched attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq. Let’s also pray for cooler heads to prevail and that our leaders choose to deescalate this situation with Iran. — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 8, 2020

In an interview with CNN, Rep. Mike Rodgers (R) also said he hoped de-escalation would occur. He was also asked to respond to President Donald Trump’s tweet which began with “All is well!”

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

“I think that’s the first indication by the president that he does plan to de-escalate,” Rodgers said. “He recognizes that this was intentional by the Iranians to hit near the airbases in unpopulated areas as a way to tell their domestic population ‘We hit back’ but to not cross the line of killing Americans.”

Rodgers said that if Americans were killed, Iran would know that the U.S. would retaliate.

Sen. Doug Jones (D) was also featured on CNN and said the following: “What we know is that the president and the administration, with the killing of Soleimani, has put Americans at risk. And what I want to know is what are we doing now? We can go back and revisit why there was an imminent threat. But I really — obviously more important — I’ve got Alabama men and women who are going to be going over there. I want to know if they’re going to be at risk and we need to have a briefing — a full, complete briefing — on what’s going on and what they expect in the near future.”

President Trump is expected to give a statement Wednesday morning.

LATEST POSTS