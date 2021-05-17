Gov. Kay Ivey signs bill making Alabama 37th state to legalize medical marijuana

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey officially signed Senate Bill 46 into law, making Alabama the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana.

“Signing SB 46 is an important first step. I would like to again thank Sen. Tim Melson and Rep. Mike Ball for their hard work over the last few years and their willingness to address the legitimate concerns,” Gov. Ivey said.

The bill will allow for registered patients with qualifying conditions to safely access and use cannabis.

“This is certainly a sensitive and emotional issue and something that is continually being studied,” the governor continued. “On the state level, we have had a study group that has looked closely at this issue, and I am interested in the potential good medical cannabis can have for those with chronic illnesses or what it can do to improve the quality of life of those in their final days.”

The bill will create a statewide regulatory system for medical cannabis, from cultivation to sale. Doctors will be able prescribe it for cancer, HIV and AIDS related conditions including chronic pain, nausea and weight loss. Other treatable ailments include PTSD, depression and epilepsy along with others listed in the bill.