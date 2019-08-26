Governor Ivey announces Alabama to open European office to advance economic development

Today, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced that the Alabama Department of Commerce has opened a business development office in Stuttgart, Germany to bolster the state’s efforts to attract business development in the U.S.

The main goal of the new office is to “enhance the state’s strategic efforts to attract European companies considering job-creating investments in the U.S.,” according to officials.

The director of the new state office is Christoph Doerr, “an experienced German businessman who spent seven years in charge of an industrial operation in Alabama.”

Doerr’s “job will be to build on Alabama’s long-standing economic development activities in Europe.” European companies reportedly announced projects in 2018 that involved close to $1.5 billion in capital investment and created 1,500 jobs, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Doerr was in Montgomery last Friday to meet with Governor Ivey, Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, Bob Smith, the assistant director of Commerce’s business development team, and Hilda Lockhart, director of Commerce’s International Trade Office, “among others.”

“Communities across Alabama have seen real benefits from the state’s economic ties to Europe, thanks to robust levels of two-way trade and significant investment that has created thousands of jobs,” Governor Ivey said. “Establishing a European business development office to strengthen this relationship and spark even more economic activity just makes sense for Alabama.”

The state believes Doerr will be able to use his “extensive netowrk of business connections” in Europe to help Alabama’s economic growth.

“Christoph can generate business development leads and open doors for Alabama’s team as we seek to build relationships with decision-makers in Germany and other European countries that can translate into jobs here at home,” Smith said.

Currently, Doerr serves as the CEO of Innoteque Solutions in Kornwestheim, Germany, five miles from Stuttgart, the home of Alabama’s new European Office.

Previously, he was president and CEO of Aluminumtechnologie Schmid GmbH, a high-precision CNC machining and die-casting company from 1996 to 2013. Doerr was also ” responsible for the launch and operation of the Aluminum Technology Schmid North America production plant in Auburn that acted as a Tier 1 and Tier 2 auto supplier” between 2005 and 2012.

“During these years, I developed a deep knowledge of Alabama’s culture, customs and business advantages,” Doerr said. “I personally experienced the benefits of investing in Alabama, and I can share that with prospective companies, not just theoretical information about a business location in the state.”