MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that April was a record low for unemployment in the state of Alabama.

The April 2023 unemployment rate came in at 2.2% which represents 51,462 unemployed persons, a new record low.

“Yet again, we see the resiliency of our state’s workforce. When Alabama works, Alabama families thrive and records are broken time and time again,” said Governor Ivey. “We have a quick growing economy, and we are leading the game when it comes to economic success. Boasting the lowest unemployment rate in the Southeast, Alabama is well on its way to having the lowest unemployment rate in the nation.”

April’s unemployment decreased by 1,555 compared to March 2023 which reported 53,017 unemployed people. April 2022 reported 57,712 unemployed people.

Madison and Athens were among the state’s lowest unemployment rates by city.

Below is a list of North Alabama Cities unemployment rate for April 2023: