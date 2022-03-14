MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey assigned $30 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to create COVID recovery grants for rural hospitals.

The program is an initiative of Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature to supply Alabama’s rural hospitals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being someone who calls the Black Belt home, it is important for me to ensure the folks in our state’s rural areas have the resources they need. Rural hospitals are the primary health care for so many of our citizens, and I know this funding will go a long way,” said Governor Ivey.

The state of Alabama will offer grants in an amount according to the bed count for health care providers that meet eligibility requirements.

The application for the Rural Hospitals COVID Recovery Grant Program will open from noon, March 14, 2022, through noon, April 1, 2022.

The grant is another allocation of funds provided by Alabama lawmakers in addition to the $40 million designated to the Alabama Hospital Association last week for state hospitals.

Alabama received $2.1 billion in ARPA funds, and the Alabama Legislature allocated $136,796,346 from the Alabama State Fiscal Recovery Revenue Replacement Fund for the program.