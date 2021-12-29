Governor Ivey awards $3.8 million for organizations to assist crime victims

The grants will help nonprofit agencies across the state to provide important services to those who have been victims of sexual assault, elder abuse, sex trafficking, domestic violence and other crimes.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The announcement came Wednesday that Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants totaling $3.8 million that will go to several support organizations that assist crime victims across Alabama.

The grants will help nonprofit agencies across the state to provide important services to those who have been victims of sexual assault, elder abuse, sex trafficking, domestic violence, and other crimes.

The funds have been made available to Alabama by the U.S. Department of Justice and will be distributed between programs by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

Gov. Ivey has awarded the following grants:

Office of Prosecution Services (statewide): $2.5 million to provide victim service officers who assist victims as their cases progress through the criminal justice system. Funds will also be used to continue utilizing Certified Facility Dog Handlers who are specially trained to assist victims of crime who may be frightened or nervous about testifying. Certified Facility Dogs assist victims of crime by reducing anxiety.

Victims of Crime and Leniency (statewide): $177,609 to provide advocacy, justice system assistance, referrals, and assistance with filing compensation claims to victims and families of victims of robbery and homicide.

The WellHouse (statewide): $600,787 to provide shelter/housing services and assistance with filing compensation claims to victims of sex trafficking.

One Place Family Justice Center (Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, and Montgomery counties): $22,500 to provide services such as advocacy, justice system assistance, referrals, and assistance with compensation claims to victims of elder abuse and human trafficking.

Penelope House Inc. (Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington counties): $282,248 to provide justice system assistance, referrals, and assistance with compensation claims to victims of domestic or family violence.

Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. (Mobile County): $138,380 to provide advocacy, shelter/housing services, justice system assistance, referrals, and assistance with compensation claims to victims of elder abuse, identity theft, financial crimes, homicide, and violent crime.

Birmingham AIDS Outreach Inc. (Blount, Cullman, Jefferson, Madison, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa, and Walker counties): $145,000 to provide referrals, emotional or safety services, and assistance with compensation claims.

