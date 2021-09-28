 

Governor Ivey calls for Special Session with Alabama Legislature

Alabama

by: Simone Gibson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Governor Ivey plans to hold a special session on Sept. 27 with the Alabama State Legislature concerning prison infrastructure and criminal-justice reform.

 The session will address multiple issues regarding prison infrastructure; this includes the possible authorization of the Alabama Corrections Institution Finance Authority to issue bonds of $785 million for a prison modernization plan. 

The plan will replace the existing Department of Corrections bed space with a new male facility in Elmore County, which will provide mental, medical, and other healthcare services. 

The plan will also fund a new male facility in Escambia, a female facility in Elmore County and renovate various other state-owned facilities throughout the state. The session will also discuss supplemental appropriations from the State General Fund of $154 million and the federal American Rescue Plan Act of $400 million to fund the prison modernization plan.

Additionally, the session may consider allowing currently incarcerated individuals who committed non-violent crimes before Alabama’s presumptive and voluntary sentencing standards to be resentenced. The session may consider making the provision of section 9 of Act 2015-185 of the 2015 Regular Session retroactive as well.

