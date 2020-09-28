Governor Ivey establishes new “Family Central” website to support Alabama Families

MONTGOMERY, Al (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, established a new “Family Central” website targeted to support families, teachers, and caregivers as a central place with information, resources, and programs for students.

The website will include information on childcare, education, family services, and health services, according to the governor’s office.

“Alabama Family Central will ensure that all parents and children in our state have access to crucial information and resources from numerous state agencies and non-profit organizations,” Governor Ivey said.

The website features resources for students from every grade and subject, with information that will supplement resources already provided by school districts to families. The website provides support for parents and caregivers serving as school teachers during the coronavirus pandemic, as many students are attending school remotely during this time.

This new project is a collaboration between state agencies and other partners to support families in Alabama, with available resources from the state. The Alabama Legislature also offered support by providing $500,000 in additional funding from the Education Trust Fund budget.

For more information on the new website and initiate, visit AlabamaFamilyCentral.org.

