ALABAMA (WDHN)— The office of Governor Kay Ivey released a statement revealing Ivey has banned the use of the popular app TikTok on all state devices and networks.

Ivey sent a memorandum to state agency heads announcing the ban and laying out policies to ensure the safety of the sensitive data housed on state devices.

Governor Ivey warns that since TikTok is owned by a Chinese parent company, the popular mobile app is subject to Chinese laws, which could allow the vast amount of stored data to be shared with the Chinese Communist Party.

This potential information could include:

Device brand and model

Mobile Carrier

Browsing History

App/file names

Keystroke rhythms and patterns

Wireless connections

Geolocation

Protecting the state of Alabama and our citizens’ right to privacy is a must, and I surely don’t take a security threat from China lightly. After we discussed this with our OIT secretary, I came to the no brainer decision to ban the use of the TikTok app on our state devices and network. Look, I’m no TikTok user, but the evidence speaks for itself, and I want to make sure I’m doing everything we can as a state to stand against this growing security risk. Gov. Kay Ivey

Ivey also encouraged all executive branch agencies to immediately take precautionary steps to prevent the app from accessing possible sensitive state data and protect automated government functions.