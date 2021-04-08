 

Governor Ivey releases statement about John Merrill

Alabama

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey had released a statement about Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, after news reports of him admitting to having an extramarital affair.

After initially denying it, Merrill confirmed to our news partners at AL.com that he had “an inappropriate relationship” with a 44-year-old woman.

Governor Ivey released the statement Thursday morning. It reads: “It is always unfortunate when someone in public life, especially an elected official, betrays the trust of his family, his constituents and those who have supported him. My thoughts and prayers are with all who have been negatively impacted by these poor decisions and bad choices.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 16% 80° 64°

Friday

76° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 76° 62°

Saturday

68° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 68° 62°

Sunday

76° / 52°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 39% 76° 52°

Monday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 81° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 81° 60°

Wednesday

76° / 58°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 45% 76° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

1 PM
Cloudy
16%
72°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
79°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
75°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
73°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
68°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
67°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
65°

65°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
65°

65°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
65°

66°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

67°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
67°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
69°

71°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories