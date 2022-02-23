MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey signed House Bill 231, sponsored by Rep. Jim Carns (R – HD 48) and Sen. Dan Roberts (R – SD 15), into law, relieving Alabama families.

“I am proud to sign this needed tax relief into law so that money will return directly into the hands of hardworking Alabamians,” said Governor Ivey. “I commend the Alabama Legislature for their work on this and look forward to this benefitting Alabama families this tax season.”

Beginning for the tax year ending on Dec. 31, 2021, the act will enable taxpayers to assess their federal income tax deduction without considering certain factors allowed under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Through House Bill 231, reductions for the federal income tax applicable to the federal child tax credit, earned income tax credit, and dependent tax credits, will be calculated under the stipulations of the Internal Revenue Code.

The expanded federal income tax deduction will decrease the taxes owed on Alabama residents’ income tax returns.