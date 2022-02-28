MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, Governor Ivey signed House Bill 82, the Small Business Relief and Revitalization Act of 2022, providing tax relief for small businesses in Alabama.

“Small businesses are the pillars of our communities and Alabama’s economy. The Small Business Relief and Revitalization Act will provide much needed and deserved tax relief for these folks,” said Governor Ivey. “I am grateful to the Alabama Legislature for getting this important piece of legislation across the finish line. I look forward to continually supporting Alabama’s many small businesses.”

The Small Business Relief and Revitalization Act of 2022 includes income tax, corporate tax, sales tax, and business personal property tax relief stipulations.

The act also provides relief by decreasing the estimated sales tax burden on over 2,400 small businesses by expanding the threshold calculation from $2,500 to $5,000.

The Small Business Relief and Revitalization Act of 2022 allows sales tax licensees the option of paying through certified funds in place of obtaining a surety bond.

Additionally, the act provides exemptions up to $40,000 of market value from state businesses.