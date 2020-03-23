Governor Kay Ivey announces Alabama income tax filing extension through July 15

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Revenue announced a new due date for state income tax filings. The date has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office, taxpayers are also able to defer state income tax payments to July 15 without penalties or interest, regardless of what is owed.

The deferment applies to all taxpayers in Alabama, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations, and non-corporate tax filers, according to the release.



“This morning, I signed a supplemental State of Emergency order to allow the Alabama Department of Revenue to extend state filings until July 15, 2020,” said Governor Ivey. “It is imperative we reduce the burden upon Alabamians and get folks back on their feet financially. The safety and well-being of Alabamians is the paramount priority as we do everything within our power to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus.”

No additional forms are needed for taxpayers to qualify for the extension. If an extension beyond July 15 is needed, taxpayers can request a filing extension through the usual methods.