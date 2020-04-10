Governor Kay Ivey issues special Easter message to Alabamians

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- Ahead of Easter Sunday, Governor Kay Ivey’s office released a special video message from her offering words of encouragement.

Governor Ivey says even though this holiday will be different than years past, she wants Alabamians to keep the faith because brighter days will come.

“We know we need to abide by these social distancing guidelines for the benefit of us all, but it has made many feel isolated and lonely,” said Governor Ivey.

She continued, “Scripture reminds us in John 16:33 that ‘In this world you will have trouble, but take heart! He has overcome the world.’ Friends, Jesus’ death on the cross is the promise that Christ will make all things new and he can work all things for His good.”

To hear Governor Ivey’s full statement, please watch the video above.