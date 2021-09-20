Governor Kay Ivey pens letter with fellow Governors urging action at the Southern Border

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey has signed a letter along with 25 other governors to President Biden, requesting urgent action be taken at the Southern Border and requesting a meeting within 15 days.
To read the full letter, click here.
Governor Ivey’s office also issued the following statement:
“There is a crisis at the southern border, plain and simple. My fellow governors and I have sent state resources, yet we have seen no action from the Biden-Harris Administration. National security is critical, and make no mistake, eight months of unenforced borders places us all at risk. It is past time we address the border crisis.” – Governor Kay Ivey