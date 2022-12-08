ALABAMA (WDHN)— Four grants, which total over a million dollars, have been awarded to state law enforcement in the hopes Alabama’s highways will become safer for the average driver and officer.

According to a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, the grants total around $1.73 million, with $1.54 million going to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), and $187,179 given to the state Office of Prosecution Services.

ALEA plans to use the funds in an array of ways, including making sure the state’s many highways are well-manned with troopers during peak traffic periods, paying overtime to troopers during enforcement campaigns, and monitoring areas where crashes that involve speeding and impaired driving are most likely to occur.

Funds will also be used to train troopers to recognize the difference between an impaired driver and one who has a medical condition.

The funds given to the Office of Prosecution Services will be used to provide additional education, legal research, resources, and training for district attorneys and their staff on traffic-related issues and violations.

The grants are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. Funds were provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety.

ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in encouraging drivers to make good decisions before and after getting behind the steering wheel. Our agency is pleased to be a part of this traffic safety enforcement program. ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell

After the Thanksgiving holiday, ALEA investigated eight traffic-related deaths that occurred over a five-day travel period.