Gravesite of slain Auburn Police Officer disturbed by possible vandal(s)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – News 3 is learning the final resting place for slain Auburn Police Officer Will Buechner was apparently disturbed by a vandal or vandals this week at Town Creek Cemetery.

Auburn police confirmed the site was disturbed on Monday, January 6th. We are waiting to see if an incident report was made to Auburn police.

A picture obtained by News 3 shows American flags pulled from the ground and scattered; flowers were torn up at the grave. Buechner’s grave is marked by a thin blue line flag as the headstone has not been placed yet.

Officer Buechner was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, May 19th, while responding to a domestic disturbance. Buechner was a 16-year veteran of the force who was married with two children.

Alabama Legislation making the murder of a first responder a capital offense now carries the name of the slain Auburn officer.

The defendant accused in Buechner’s Capital Murder also faces three counts of Attempted Murder of APD Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliot who were injured in the shooting. Another Auburn Police Officer was fired upon, but not wounded.

The disturbance at the gravesite comes during a week when law enforcement officers across the country were honored. Thursday was National Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation Day. The day celebrates those who stand watch in our neighborhoods and guard our schools. The day honors those who protect strangers from danger and who far too often make the ultimate sacrifice as Officer Buechner did.