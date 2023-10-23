MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’ve been looking forward to funnel cakes, fair rides and shows, look no further — the Greater Gulf State Fair will open Friday for the 2023 season.

And it will feature six new rides including:

Outlaw roller coaster

Flying Elephants

Parker City Saloon

Rockin’ Tug

Teacups

X-Drive

The fair, in total, will have 58 rides. It opens Oct. 27 and runs until Nov. 5.

Here’s the event schedule:

Dates Ticket Office Opens Ticket Office Closes Midway Closes Oct. 27 4 p.m. 11 p.m. 12 a.m. Oct. 28 11 a.m. 11 p.m. 12 a.m. Oct. 29 12 p.m. 9 p.m. 10 p.m. Oct. 30 4 p.m. 9 p.m. 10 p.m. Oct. 31 4 p.m. 11 p.m. 12 a.m. Nov. 1 4 p.m. 9 p.m. 10 p.m. Nov. 2 4 p.m. 9 p.m. 10 p.m. Nov. 3 4 p.m. 11 p.m. 12 a.m. Nov. 4 11 a.m. 11 p.m. 12 a.m. Nov. 5 12 p.m. 9 p.m. 10 p.m.

Adult admission is $8, and child admission is $4. The fast pass wristband is $10, and the unlimited ride wristband is $25.

