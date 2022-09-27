A Greyhound bus pulls into the Huntsville Transfer Station on Church Street on August 5, 2020. (WHNT Photo)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Greyhound has temporarily ended all inter-city bus service to Huntsville.

As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows. The closest cities to Huntsville that show as Greyhound destinations are Fort Payne, Good Hope, and Gadsden, as well as the Greyhound Terminal in Birmingham.

In a statement to News 19, Greyhound confirmed service was temporarily suspended, but it will return.

Greyhound temporarily suspended service to Huntsville last month during a time in which the City and Greyhound were working together to identify the best possible location for Greyhound’s continued operations. Greyhound values its longstanding relationship with the City of Huntsville and its citizens, and is working with the City to resume service very soon.

A company spokesperson further added Greyhound’s future plans include resuming service at the current transit center on Church Street and moving service to the future Huntsville Transit transfer station announced last week.