Groundbreaking for four-lane highway from Thomasville to Tuscaloosa happening Nov. 12

LINDEN, Ala. (WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey will break ground on the historic West Alabama Corridor project this Friday. Once completed, the project will create a four-lane highway from Mobile to Tuscaloosa.

In her 2021 state of the state address, Ivey announced the state will construct a four-lane corridor from Thomasville to Tuscaloosa. The West Alabama Corridor project will provide interstate connectivity to rural counties that currently lack a four-lane access to the interstate highway.

The highway project is part of the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019, which raised the state’s gas tax in order to repair and expand road and bridge infrastructure. The act has allowed the state to commit more funding toward economic development and congestion relief road projects. The Linden Bypass is the first phase of the project. The project will consist of the following:

Following the Linden Bypass, the West Alabama Corridor Project is divided into two portions: a southern portion that will begin at Highway 43 in Thomasville and run north to the south intersection with the Linden Bypass a northern portion that will begin from the north intersection with the Linden Bypass to Highway 69 north of Moundville



The project will add two additional lanes to existing US-43 to south of Linden.

Widening will continue north on Hwy 43 to Linden. Hwy 43 will then bypass on the east side of Linden following the previous Linden Bypass alignment.



North of Linden, the project will add two lanes to the existing two lanes of Hwy. 69.

The project will cross US 80 and continue north on Hwy 69 through Greensboro where it will ultimately connect with the existing four lanes of Hwy 69 north of Moundville.

Joining the governor for the groundbreaking ceremony will be Choctaw County Commissioner and ATRIP-II Committee Member Tony Cherry, State Sen. Bobby Singleton, State Rep. AJ McCampbell, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day, among others.