Group begins work to revitalize Africatown community

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Mobile community called “Africatown USA” was once a beehive of activity for Black descendants of the last slave ship to land in the United States.

Today, much of the place is a dilapidated landscape of empty lots and ramshackle, vacant homes.

But a group formed earlier this year to help turn around the community has started work with hopes for revitalizing the struggling area. Al.com reports the Africatown Redevelopment Corp. met for the first time on Thursday.

Members talked about goals including seeking funding grants and other financial assistance.

