Group paints ‘Black Lives Matter’ in front of Alabama Capitol

Alabama

by: Reshad Hudson

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The “Alabama Save OurSelves Movement for Justice and Democracy” (SOS) spray-painted “Black Lives Matter” in front of Alabama’s capitol building Thursday.

The group meets regularly in Montgomery to hold peaceful protest about Medicaid expansion.

The group held a rally on the capitol steps to bring awareness to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the Black community.

The protest began with a live body “die-in” protesting the lack of Medicaid expansion and COVID-19 testing in rural areas of the state.

SOS says that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the Black community in Alabama.

Montgomery police officers were on the scene and tried to stop the group from painting. Police were able to confiscate some of the spray paint cans.

No arrest were made during the time of the protest and CBS 42 unsure if any were made after.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 74°

Friday

95° / 74°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 74°

Saturday

96° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

98° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 98° 76°

Monday

95° / 76°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 95° 76°

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 95° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

85°

9 PM
Clear
10%
85°

84°

10 PM
Clear
10%
84°

82°

11 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
10%
80°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories