Group paints ‘Black Lives Matter’ in front of Alabama Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The “Alabama Save OurSelves Movement for Justice and Democracy” (SOS) spray-painted “Black Lives Matter” in front of Alabama’s capitol building Thursday.

The group meets regularly in Montgomery to hold peaceful protest about Medicaid expansion.

The group held a rally on the capitol steps to bring awareness to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the Black community.

The protest began with a live body “die-in” protesting the lack of Medicaid expansion and COVID-19 testing in rural areas of the state.

SOS says that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the Black community in Alabama.

Montgomery police officers were on the scene and tried to stop the group from painting. Police were able to confiscate some of the spray paint cans.

No arrest were made during the time of the protest and CBS 42 unsure if any were made after.

