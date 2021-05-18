 

Gulf Shores PD: 31 kilos of cocaine found washed ashore at public beach

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — An interesting find by beachgoers on a local beach this week.

Gulf Shores Police Lt. Jason Woodruff says in all, 31 kilos of the bricks of cocaine have washed up on West Beach starting Monday night. All of the discoveries have been made by beachgoers. 

GSPD, along with ALEA and federal authorities, are working together to find out where it came from. 

Authorities estimate the value of the illegal drug at over a million dollars.  

Gulf Shores Police have increased patrols on the beach.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

73° / 63°
Clear
Clear 0% 73° 63°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 84° 62°

Thursday

86° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 86° 60°

Friday

90° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 90° 61°

Saturday

91° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 91° 63°

Sunday

95° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 95° 67°

Monday

97° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 97° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

1 AM
Clear
1%
73°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
80°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
82°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
81°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
80°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories