Gyms gear up for bounce back in 2021

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — With the new year, everyone is making resolutions to better themselves. The most common one? Be in better shape.

The gym industry took a huge hit from the pandemic after most had to shut down for the time being. But gyms throughout the state are gearing up for the surge of members in January.

“And we are very optimistic about this January because people are just ready to get out of the house,” Mark Davis with French Riveria Fitness said.

Davis says the first months of business are crucial to the fiscal year.

“If the rest of the months just be average months, and you’re going to have a good year at a health club with a big January. That’s just the way it is,” Davis said.

Gym goers like Anthony Meadows says he isn’t too worried about the January rush since his gym is open 24 hours a day.

“I think it will get packed, but from the assets of this gym, it will all work itself out,” Meadows said.

He says it was tough working out at home at the beginning of the pandemic, but he’s happy to see his gym is taking the necessary steps, like deep cleaning equipment and offering sanitizer to people, to make sure everyone is safe while they exercise.

“I feel real comfortable. Because there ain’t too many people in here. You basically your freedom. You can come because it’s 24 hours. When I get out of work, I come in and use it. I’m usually the only person in here,” Meadows said.

After 2020, Davis and Meadows agree exercise can do more than make a person physically healthier.

“For the mental aspect, I just challenge everyone to get out and see how much better you feel when you leave that gym. You feel…you have so much more energy and you’re ready to attack every aspect of your life,” Davis said.

Davis says his gym continues to practice clean and safe guidelines as they have made cleanliness their top priority going forward.