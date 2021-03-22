 

 

HAPPENING NOW: Rep. Mo Brooks speaking in Huntsville

Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks has scheduled a Monday campaign rally where he could announce a bid for U.S. Senate.

The north Alabama Republican announced via Twitter last Wednesday that he’ll hold a campaign rally in Huntsville on Monday to make an “exciting announcement.”

Brooks said former President Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller will join him for the announcement.

Brooks came under fire for his remarks at a pro-Trump rally ahead of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and would be a far-right entry into the developing race to replace Sen. Richard Shelby.

