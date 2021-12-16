Have you seen this man? Missing 71-year-old believed to be near Auburn

EAST ALABAMA (WRBL) — 71-year-old John Knoll is missing from the east Alabama area.

His daughter, who lives in Auburn, thinks he might have been trying to come to Auburn or to make his way to Mobile.

Knoll was driving a 2016 Black Nissan Altima with a missing front passenger side hubcap, and damaged front passenger mirror. Tag number: 11HK381.

The police say his last cell phone ping was near Wedowee, Alabama on Tuesday evening.

A police report has been filed and there is an alert out to police stations to watch for him.

Knoll was last seen in black joggers, a grey t-shirt, and tennis shoes. He typically wears black sunglasses. He is 71 years old, 5’4, and about 130 pounds. He is completely bald and has a goatee. He could be confused about where he is at and needs medication.

Those with information are asked to call 911 or contact the APD Investigative Division at 256-240-4000 if you see him or his car.