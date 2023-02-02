HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a Hazel Green mother’s death in January.

43-year-old Jennifer Lepore was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, according to the report. Her body was found in the family’s home, but her children and husband were not there.

Her two sons, Sean, 11, and Jesse, 9, were shot and killed in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, by their father and Jennifer’s husband, 46-year-old Jamie Lepore.

Jamie then turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

Deputies with the MCSO had gone to the Hazel Green home on Chelle Mill Lane around 11:15 p.m. on January 18 for a welfare check when they found Jennifer’s body.

Investigators would learn that Jamie Lepore and the two boys hadn’t been seen recently.

Authorities were able to determine a “possible location” for Jamie Lepore in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and contacted police there for assistance in finding him and the two children.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) and our sister station WKRN, officers went to a home in the 2400 block of Cason Lane in an effort to find Jamie Lepore. While those officers were talking with a tenant outside, they heard several gunshots come from inside the home.

MPD officers entered the home to find Jamie, Jesse and Sean dead after what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Jennifer was a Special Education Aide at Hazel Green Elementary School, according to the Madison County School System (MCCS). Jesse and Sean also attended schools in the Hazel Green area.

“The Madison County School System is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of an employee and her two children. MCSS is a tight-knit family, and this event hits us hard. We offer our prayers and condolences to the surviving family members, students, and staff members who this family has touched,” MCSS Superintendent Ken Kubik said in a statement.

Investigators with the MCSO are continuing to work with the MPD to piece together all of the details as well as a timeline of events to find out what led to the tragic incident.