DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Tracie Skinner was asleep when she got a call from her mother that her house was on fire and that Tracie’s stepdad, George Kirby II, did not make it out in time.

“Got up and rushed over to the house,” Skinner said. “There were firetrucks and police officers everywhere. They wouldn’t let us pass.”

The house fire in the Canterbury Farms subdivision in Grimes claimed the life of Kirby and sent a mother and son to the hospital.

The mother was released from Flowers Hospital on Sunday and the son was released from the UAB Trauma Burn Intensive Care Unit (TBICU) Sunday night.

Skinner says her brother suffered second-degree burns and that her mother and stepdad made it out of the house when they realized that the son was not outside, so Kirby went back inside.

“He went back inside that house because my brother had not come out yet and a few seconds later my brother comes out and he never made it out,” Skinner said.

She says that is just the type of person Kirby was.

“He was always like that,” Skinner said. “He was always so heroic. He never ever thought about himself first. It was always those around him, his family, and the people that he loves”

The mother and son are currently staying with Skinner and her fiance until they figure out the next steps.

The family has created a GoFundMe page for funeral costs of Kirby and to help the family get back on their two feet.

“Get my mom back on her feet and of course take care of my brother and make sure that his wounds heal,” Skinner said.

Kirby’s body has been transported to the Montgomery Department of Forensic Sciences office for the medical examiner.

Dale County Deputy Coroner John Cawley says the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the family believes the cause to be a malfunction in an oxygen machine.

The family’s GoFundMe page can be found here.