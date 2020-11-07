Health officials urge big side of precaution at Thanksgiving

Alabama

by: KIM CHANDLER, Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – State health officials are urging people to serve up a heaping side of precaution at Thanksgiving.

The national holiday comes during a national surge in COVID-19 cases.

Health officials are urging people to skip large family gatherings in favor of scaled-back events.

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said people are urged to look for safer ways to celebrate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines, noting that celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses low risk for spread

