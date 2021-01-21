 

 

Health officials urge Ivey to extend Alabama’s mask order

Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wears an Auburn University mask as she arrives to announce a statewide mask order during a news conference in the state capitol building in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

A livestream of Governor Ivey’s press conference at 11 a.m. CT will be available within this web story.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP/WIAT) — Health officials want Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to extend a state mask order that is set to expire Friday.

Ivey is expected to announce whether she will extend the order during a Thursday press conference. Dr. Don Williamson heads the Alabama Hospital Association. He says the group is among those recommending an extension due to the high numbers of hospitalizations in the state.

Alabama this week began making vaccines available to people 75 and older in addition to health care workers and first-responders. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the biggest obstacle to vaccination is the available supply.

