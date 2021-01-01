Health officials urge you not to attend NYE parties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Health officials are urging you to stay home tonight as COVID-19 cases climb and ICU beds fill.

In a report published Thursday, there was just one adult COVID ICU bed available in all of Jefferson county.

Despite pleas from health officials, dozens of events across the Magic City are planned, with events on Facebook encouraging people to attend. At Electra in Avondale, the bar owner says they have implemented strict measures to keep people’s masks on.

“Obviously alcohol reduces inhibitions,” said Owner Marsha Mims. “And that’s why I have my sober staff and security here to make sure everything is just how I want it.”

Mims said if people do not comply, they will be asked to leave.

“We’ll be doing social distancing, reduced capacity, mask enforcement,” she said. “If people refuse to abide by our guidelines, unfortunately, they won’t be welcomed inside tonight.”

The inside of the bar will be operating at half of the 100-person capacity. The bar has two outdoor areas that are not accounted for in their capacity limitations.

Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said if you plan on going out, your safest option is an outdoor space.

“Indoor gatherings where people have to take their masks off to eat or drink where people are cavorting, it’s a dangerous situation,” said Wilson. “It’s very likely to be a place where disease will be spread. That can potentially reach a vulnerable person that ends up in the hospital, dead.”

Wilson said the amount of parties taking place in Birmingham is a concern in itself. Hospitals across the county are overwhelmed and he hopes those making plans for the holiday take that into account.

“We’re just in a terrible place right now, our hospitals are truly overwhelmed… For people that are planning on having large parties inside, where masks are coming off, please don’t do it. It’s just a terrible idea right now,” he said.

Wilson said it’s difficult to stay safe at an indoor event.

“It may be safe to do something indoors, but it needs to be where the ventilation is really good. If you’re indoors and you have to take your mask off for a while, that is an increased risk situation and we have proof of that,” he said in reference to a CDC report that showed hospitalized COVID-19 patients were more likely to have been in an indoor setting where masks were not used.