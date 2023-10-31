MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Community Action Inc. will begin accepting applications for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and Low-Income Household Water Program, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

Applications — available starting today — will be accepted for November and December heating assistance. Mobile and Washington County residents may apply for the program.

To apply, applicants must be income-eligible and have current utility bills that are in the name of the head of the household or spouse.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is a federally funded program designed to assist families with their heating bills.

People seeking assistance can call 251-206-6117 or visit the MCA website.

About Mobile Area Community Action

Mobile Area Community Action Committee, Inc. was founded on July 20, 1966, to help people in poverty.

The program opens “to everyone the opportunity for education, training, and the opportunity to live in decency and dignity,” its website states.

“Later, the agency became Mobile Community Action, Inc., serving both Mobile and Washington counties.”