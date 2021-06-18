UPDATE: Columbus teenager arrested in Phenix City robbery

UPDATE 06/19/2021 10:30 p.m. – New details have been released in a late night incident that happened at a Phenix City gas station.

Phenix City Police have arrested Michael Stephens, 19 of Columbus, Ga., on robbery charges.

Police were called to the Marathon gas station at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and 12th Street on Friday, June 18, 2021 in reference to a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, police spoke to management of the gas station who said a male suspect was inside and attempted to rob the store. Officers were able to convince the suspect to exit the store and he was taken into custody without incident.

A hand gun was recovered at the scene. Stephens was transported to the Russell County Jail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Phenix City Police Department.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence at a Phenix City gas station.

Multiple police units are at a Marathon gas station on Highway 280, near the intersection of 12th Place.

You are encouraged to avoid the area until the Phenix City Police have cleared the scene.

