MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Moody police officer has been shot and taken to UAB hospital, Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt reports.
This shooting happened around 9 p.m.
Calhoun County 911 made a Facebook post that said, “Our prayers for the Moody Police Officer shot tonight.” And Gardendale Police made a Facebook post that said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Moody Police Department.”
A CBS 42 crew is at the scene.
WATCH
Check back for more updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Son of retired police captain killed by looters pleads: ‘Step back from what you’re doing’
- BREAKING: 1 officer shot, taken to hospital; chief confirms
- 7 Alabama Department of Corrections employees test positive for COVID-19 in latest update
- Governor Kemp on protests in Georgia
- Two brothers, 6 and 7, die in crash after taking grandparents’ Buick out for ride