BREAKING: 1 officer shot, taken to hospital; chief confirms

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS 42)

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Moody police officer has been shot and taken to UAB hospital, Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt reports.

This shooting happened around 9 p.m.

Calhoun County 911 made a Facebook post that said, “Our prayers for the Moody Police Officer shot tonight.” And Gardendale Police made a Facebook post that said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Moody Police Department.”

A CBS 42 crew is at the scene.

