Henry County hit hard by weekend storms

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — For the second weekend in a row, Wiregrass counties were battered with severe storms, especially Henry County.

“There’s damage throughout the county,” Henry County EMA director Ronnie Dollar said. “Newville and the Tumbleton area, that’s the two areas that it seems like they got hit the hardest. Tumbleton is where the fatality is.”

Tumbleton resident Jerry Oliver Williams, 61, died Sunday night after severe storms damaged his home.

Several areas of Tumbleton received major damage.

One resident described the moment the storm hit his own residence.

“I went back to the bathroom hall, and as I started into the bathroom hall, hit the door case and I caught a hold of it, and it sounded like a tornado had hit the house,” Henry County resident Sam Trammell said.

Trammel said the event only lasted for about 10 to 15 seconds, but that was all it took to leave major damage.

“I had a portable light, and I got out; it was still sprinkling rain,” Trammell said. “I got out and walked around and saw the damage that was done. It was something terrific, never seen anything like it in my life.”