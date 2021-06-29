Henry County man arrested in Eufaula drug bust

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Henry County man was arrested on drug charges in Eufaula last week following a lengthy investigation.

According to Eufaula Police, on June 24, 2021 Ladarrian Shawntell Billins, 27, was arrested at a Eufaula motel by agents from the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.

ADETF agents seized 75g “ice” methamphetamine, 36g marijuana, 17 THC oil pens, controlled narcotic medications, and a handgun from Billins at the time of his arrest.

Billins is charged with the following:

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance X3,

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana First Degree

Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol

Billins was booked into the Eufaula City Jail following his arrest.