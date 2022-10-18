HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Witches, and dinosaurs, and cheerleaders! Oh my? Those are just a few of the most popular Halloween costumes in Alabama, according to Google Trends.

With Halloween less than two weeks away, Google Trends’ Frightgeist, an annual tracker of Halloween costumes, released this year’s list of the most popular frocks ahead of All Hallows’ Eve.

Nationwide and here in Alabama, the most popular costume is a witch. Across the nation, these costumes filled out the top 10:

Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Stranger Things Fairy Pirate Rabbit Cheerleader Cowboy Harley Quinn

In Alabama, the most searched costumes after witch were pirate, dinosaur, 1980s, and Hocus Pocus.

To see more of the most popular costumes ahead of Halloween, click here.