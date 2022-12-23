HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In a 68-29 vote, the U.S. Senate approved a $1.7 trillion comprehensive spending package Thursday – with billions set to come home to North Alabama.

According to a news release from U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, who voted in favor of the package, the vote to fully fund the federal government in 2023 could be his final vote.

Here’s how that vote could impact North Alabama:

$17 billion of investment in transformative technologies for U.S. Army research

Fully-funded hypersonic weapons research with $60 million to develop a hypersonic glide body and another $50 million for high energy laser development

$2.6 billion for the Space Launch System

Includes $600 million for concurrent Block IB development, managed by Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) in Huntsville

$110 million for nuclear thermal propulsion, benefitting MSFC

$652 million for FBI construction at Redstone Arsenal

$44 million for a physics lab at Redstone Arsenal

$52 million for consolidated warehouses

$6 million to update Building 6231 at Redstone Arsenal

$151 million for DIA/MSIC’s Advanced Analysis Facility Phase 2

$11 million for backup power generation

$30 million in funding for the state’s northern beltline of the Appalachian Development Highway System

$500,000 for an invasive species mitigation plan to begin planning, designing, engineering, and managing carp barrier construction at the Mississippi River Basin, including the Tennessee River, and Tennessee-Tombigbee waterway

$27 million for the state’s Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) to combat Asian Carp

No less than $10.5 million for the NOAA Vortex-SE program located at the University of Alabama in Huntsville

“The funding for Alabama in this package is significant in terms of the impact it will have on communities and the overall statewide economy for generations to come,” Shelby stated.

“I have been blessed to represent the great state of Alabama for 36 years in the Senate, and it is my hope that I have left the state better than I found it,” he continued. “I look forward to witnessing the results of this funding and the state’s continued growth as a private citizen in just a few short weeks.”

Shelby will be replaced in the U.S. Senate in January by Senator-elect Katie Britt.

The 12 bills, all simply labeled FY23 spending bills, include funding for the National Defense Authorization Act, $47 billion for emergency funding to Ukraine, $38 billion for emergency disaster assistance, and a 5.5% increase in non-defense funding.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the package this week prior to the December 23 deadline.