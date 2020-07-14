Hoover City Schools delays fall start date

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Board of Education approved the motion to shift the school start date back this fall school year.

The start date back to school is moving from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20.

The school system is requiring students in third through twelfth grade to wear masks. It is encouraged for pre-K to second grade, however not required. Employees of the schools will also be required to wear a face covering, with some exceptions.

Hoover City Schools official said more information will come for parents and employees.

