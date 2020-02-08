Horrifying image of Lee County crash is powerful reminder seatbelts save lives

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A horrifying image of a mangled vehicle split in two after a crash in Lee County is a powerful reminder seatbelts save lives.

Alabama Trooper Michael Carswell tells News 3 the single-vehicle was traveling south in the 5000 block on Lee Rd 188 around 7:52 Saturday morning.

“The driver lost control in a left curve, traveled through the curve and struck a tree. The driver was the sole occupant and was wearing a seatbelt. They were transported to a hospital for observation. The driver was alert and talking,” shared Carswell.

Trooper Zach Harrelson worked Saturday’s crash.

Troopers: Left is the rear and right is the front, upside down.

“There is no other explanation for this driver being able to WALK away from this crash, other than GOD and a SEAT BELT,” shared Trooper Harrelson.

Alabaman Troopers are urging everyone to buckle up.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, of the 37,133 people killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2017, 47% were not wearing seat belts. In 2017 alone, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives and could have saved an additional 2,549 people if they had been wearing seat belts. The consequences of not wearing, or improperly wearing, a seat belt are clear.

The NHTSA says one of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up. Many Americans understand the lifesaving value of the seat belt – the national use rate was at 90.7% in 2019. Seat belt use in passenger vehicles saved an estimated 14,955 lives in 2017. Understand the potentially fatal consequences of not wearing a seat belt and learn what you can do to make sure you and your family are properly buckled up every time.