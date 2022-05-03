ALABAMA (WRBL) – In Alabama, Representative Mo Brooks is facing renewed scrutiny by the House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. capitol.

The committee believes Representative Brooks has information that is relevant to their investigation–and is asking him to volunteer those details.

Brooks currently faces a civil suit for a speech made on January 6th.

Brooks is now running for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama. He was endorsed by former President Trump until March.

Brooks says Trump pulled the endorsement because Brooks refused to help overturn the 2020 election results.