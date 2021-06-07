House explodes in Alex City, fire crews on scene

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alexander City Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire.

According to officials, on Monday afternoon, multiple crews from both the ACFD and Kellyton Fire Department responded to the scene on Highway 22 W between city limits and the Ray community.

According to reports from the Alex City Outlook a house exploded. According to the report, it is not known if anyone was in the house, which had a for sale sign.

The ACFD facebook page posted pictures of firefighters working on the scene of the explosion.

Details about the cause of the explosion are not currently available.