Houston Co. Sheriff’s Office: TikTok video of sergeant with cancer asking for donations is scam

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP) (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has issued a press release about a scam video circulating on social media requesting donations for a sergeant with the sheriff’s office.

On Sunday, Houston County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a TikTok video stating that a sergeant with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office has cancer and requesting donations be sent to a CashApp account.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office would like the public to be aware that this is a scam.

Please contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division if you have sent any money to a CashApp in reference to the TikTok video.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories