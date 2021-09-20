Houston Co. Sheriff’s Office: TikTok video of sergeant with cancer asking for donations is scam

(Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP) (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has issued a press release about a scam video circulating on social media requesting donations for a sergeant with the sheriff’s office.

On Sunday, Houston County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a TikTok video stating that a sergeant with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office has cancer and requesting donations be sent to a CashApp account.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office would like the public to be aware that this is a scam.

Please contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division if you have sent any money to a CashApp in reference to the TikTok video.