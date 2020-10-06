How effective are negative campaign ads?

Alabama

by: Reshad Hudson

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama U.S. Senate race is heating up as Sen. Doug Jones and Tommy Tuberville have released a slew of negative ads against each other.

During a pandemic campaign, ads are even more important when it comes to getting your message out.

“I think even if COVID had not hit television, ads are still the most effective ad,” CBS 42 Political Analyst Steve Flowers said.

Flowers says negative ads work and work well.

In one ad, the Doug Jones campaign goes after Tommy Tuberville’s coaching record.

In an ad from Tommy Tuberville, he goes after Jones’ senate voting record.

The big question is, will voters find these negative ads favorable?

“I think in this case, people are overlooking the facts about the candidates, although I think the facts that they have brought out are accurate,” Flowers said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

