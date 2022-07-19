Here are Alabama’s most recent gas prices by the numbers. (Photo: Getty Images)

(STACKER) – The national average price for regular gasoline is $4.52 per gallon—down 15 cents in the last week, according to AAA data from Monday, July 18. This consistent decline is driven by lower global oil demand and lower crude prices. At home, people are driving less, while gasoline stocks increase.

More News from WRBL

According to the Energy Information Administration, demand for gas dropped from 9.41 million barrels per day to 8.06 million b/d last week, while gasoline stocks increased by nearly 6 million barrels week-over-week.

In pockets of the U.S., primarily in the south, gas prices have dipped below the $4 per gallon benchmark. According to a CNN analysis of OPIS data, 61% of gas stations in South Carolina and Texas are selling gas for less than $4 a gallon; in Georgia and Mississippi, more than half of all surveyed gas stations are posting similarly low prices.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Alabama. Gas prices are as of July 18. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Alabama by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.09

– Week change: -$0.16 (-3.9%)

– Year change: +$1.25 (+44.2%)

– Gas tax: $0.24 per gallon (#33 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.63 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.26

– Week change: -$0.14 (-2.6%)

– Year change: +$2.22 (+72.8%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.64 (6/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Alabama

#1. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley: $4.18

#2. Mobile: $4.17

#3. Birmingham: $4.12

#4. Montgomery: $4.11

#5. Huntsville: $4.10

#6. Florence-Muscle Shoals: $4.08

#7. Decatur: $4.08

#8. Gadsden: $4.08

#9. Dothan: $4.05

#10. Anniston-Oxford: $4.01

#11. Auburn: $3.97

#12. Tuscaloosa: $3.94

#13. Russell County: $3.93

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.90

#2. Hawaii: $5.60

#3. Alaska: $5.35

States with the least expensive gas

#1. South Carolina: $4.02

#2. Texas: $4.03

#3. Georgia: $4.04

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

This article has been re-published in accordance with a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.