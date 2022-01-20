How will Alabama spend $772 million in COVID relief funds?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama lawmakers met this week to discuss legislation on how to spend more than $700 million in relief funds from last year’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). ARPA was initially passed last March.

Speaker Mac McCutcheon told News 19 that $580 million comes from ARPA money with another $190 million in earmarked broadband funds.

The unnamed bill makes the supplemental appropriations to three separate funds: the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund, the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Revenue Replacement Fund, and the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund. The funds are for the fiscal year ending on September 30, 2022.

The money is divided into several categories:

$276 million for broadband expansion

$151 million for health care

$225 million for clean water and sewer projects

$79 million for unemployment compensation

$20 million for first responders

$11 million to counties for housing state inmates

“Two things, work and transparency,” Senate General Fund chairman Greg Albritton told AL.com. “The amount of work that was put into this over a number of months among different groups was extensive. I think that contributed to getting it right. The second, the transparency, trying to make sure everyone had the opportunity to see, review and understand.”

The identical proposals made it out of committee in both houses of the legislature on Thursday. The legislation will go before the whole House and Senate next week. To see a breakdown from the Legislative Services Agency, click here.