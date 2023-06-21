HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville Police officer and two others were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), the wreck occurred at about 3 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Highway and Kelly Cemetery Road.

An HPD spokesperson said one person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. The police officer and another person in the other vehicle were taken to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

The wreck shut down Eastbound MLK Highway at Kelly Cemetery Road, and Kelly Cemetery Road in both directions at MLK for a few hours.

Drivers were asked to avoid this area while authorities tried to clear the scene of the crash. =