 

HRC report categorizes Alabama as “High Priority to Achieve Basic Equality”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Human Rights Campaign’s annual State Equality Index (SEI) report released this week puts Alabama in the “High Priority to Achieve Basic Equality” category.

The annual report is the first to measure how the pandemic has played a part in state legislatures regarding the fight against discrimination for the LGBT+ community.

Twenty-five states have the same rating; the majority of which are in the South. The HRC says this rating means it’s more likely for people in their community to lose a job or be denied services just because of who they are.

PFLAG Huntsville’s Nick Wilbourn said the main challenge during the pandemic remains helping those needing resources when feeling alone. “The struggle for people to find and maintain the connections they need, whether it’s resources, whether it’s community,” Wilbourn said. “And PFLAG, like a lot of organizations, has tried to bridge the gap that existed when everyone went virtual and into quarantine, because we previously had support meetings.”

Wilbourn said to reach out online if you, a family member, or friend would like to seek support since in-person meetings still can’t happen.

